Baltic Power Secures Offshore Wind Turbine Transport, Installation Contract

PKN ORLEN and Northland Power Inc. have signed a reservation contract with Cadeler of Denmark for the transport and installation of some 70 turbines for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm.

In the next steps, the developers will select contractors to supply the turbines, foundations, and internal and export cables, to construct offshore and onshore substations, and to provide farm maintenance services. The project, planned to be executed between 2024 and 2026, will involve the construction of a wind farm with a total generating capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

“Execution of the contract is an important step in our procurement strategy, which assumes that all critical components and services necessary to complete the project on schedule should be secured by the end of this year,” emphasizes Jarosław Broda, member of the Baltic Power Management Board. “The vessel we have booked is one of approximately fifteen in the world capable of installing the latest generation of turbines.”

The signed reservation agreement guarantees the availability of a specialized vessel for turbine installation during the construction phase. The final agreement will be signed once Baltic Power has made a final investment decision.

In June this year, Baltic Power completed a geotechnical survey, as the first wind farm developer in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea. The measurements were carried out over the farm’s site, with an area of more than 130 km2, and along the over 30 km long power evacuation route. A team of several hundred surveyors, technicians and operators performed thousands of measurements and soundings. The vessels involved in the campaign worked for more than 20 thousand hours, during which several thousand meters of specialist boreholes were drilled at planned locations of the foundations of various infrastructure components. Depending on the location, the drillings were made up to a target depth of several dozen meters.