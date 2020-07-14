Balmoral Touts Integrated Cable Protection System

Balmoral, a multi-discipline engineering outfit, offers a range of cable protection systems (CPS) for inter-array and export cables for fixed and floating offshore wind installations. The independent company’s in-house ‘Discovery Unit,’ a combination of product R&D, materials and testing specialists, has created an integrated CPS.

The patented system, which is available in three standard sizes, includes a combination of bend restrictors and a bend stiffener, foundation interface device, standard dynamic unit and a detachable pull head, all of which is designed, manufactured and brought together in-house before being tested on the company’s test rig.

Solutions for varying apertures on monopile installations are available as well as J-tube and I-tube options for jacket structures.

“Our systems are designed based on the fatigue limit state (FLS) and offer something different because of their unique diver-less removal feature and the ability to account for free span caused by scour development. Our patented fiber-reinforced technology adds stiffness to the system controlling the curvature during the project lifespan,” says Dr. Aneel Gill, product R&D manager at Balmoral.

“This reduces the amount of movement experienced by the cable, improving fatigue performance and greatly reducing the risk of failure through the life of field. The low weight components of the system permit efficient transportation, handling and assembly on deck. The system also allows for diverless removal of the CPS should cable maintenance be required,” he adds.

Balmoral says it is totally committed to the renewables sector and has invested heavily in its engineering, manufacturing and testing services.