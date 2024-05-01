Balmoral Comtec Awarded Hornsea 3 Contract

Balmoral Comtec, a Balmoral Group company, has been contracted to supply 400 cable protection systems (CPS) by Ørsted for its Hornsea 3 project, located 120 km off the Norfolk coast in the U.K.

The scope of work includes design engineering which will take place at Balmoral Comtec’s Aberdeen facility, CPS supply and handling and installation training to the awarded marine contractor.

Hoping to address underwater cable over-bending and fatigue, the company’s system utilizes validated materials meant to improve operational performance by locking together and thereby removing a reliance on PU bonding.





“Hornsea 3 will be a vital project for the U.K.’s energy transition, and we’re thrilled to play a role in bringing this project online and protecting it for its operational life,” says Balmoral Comtec’s Fraser Milne. “Never has it been more important to increase the role of renewables in our energy mix, to protect both the environment and safeguard energy security in the U.K.”

Hornsea 3, owned and operated by Ørsted, is expected to be operational by 2027.