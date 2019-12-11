Baker Hughes Commits to 100-Percent Renewables in Texas

International industrial services company Baker Hughes has entered into a 10-year agreement to purchase 100% of its Texas electricity from renewable sources, eliminating 12% of the company’s global carbon equivalent emissions.

Designed in collaboration with Energy Edge Consulting and EDF Energy Services, the agreement combines renewable energy from the Texas-based White Mesa Wind project, owned and developed by Apex Clean Energy, and the Talitha solar project, owned and developed by 7X Energy.

The combination of wind and solar assets creates an energy production profile that aligns with Baker Hughes’ electricity use patterns around the clock and is more beneficial than purchasing all of the company’s Texas energy needs from a single renewable asset.

“With more than 170 Baker Hughes facilities in the state, Texas represents our largest region for energy use,” says Kevin Wetherington, Baker Hughes’ chief health, safety, environment and quality officer. “We see this commitment to Texas-generated renewable power as an important step in our progress toward net-zero emissions, and we have many more projects underway to continue to reduce our global emissions.”

This latest effort builds on the use of renewables in other areas around the globe, including the United Kingdom, where 24 Baker Hughes facilities have used 100 percent wind power since 2014. Renewable hydroelectric energy is now used at Baker Hughes’ campus in Celle, Germany, and on-site solar power is utilized at its sites in Billerica, Mass., and Vibo, Italy, among others.

In January, Baker Hughes committed to reducing its CO2 equivalent emissions 50% by 2030 and to achieve net-zero CO2 equivalent emissions by 2050.