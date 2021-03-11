AWT Delivers the Atlantic Endeavor CTV to Support CVOW Wind Farm

The Atlantic Endeavor crew transfer vessel (CTV), owned and operated by Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT), the first CTV operator in the U.S., has been delivered to support Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) pilot wind farm.

Chartwell Marine, headquartered in the U.K., oversaw the vessel’s construction despite travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. Chartwell Marine used data-driven analytics to foster an open and collaborative process with AWT and Blount Boats & Shipyard, a Rhode Island-based commercial boat builder.

With several gigawatts of offshore wind capacity to be installed the next few years, the U.S. offshore wind sector must rapidly build out its maritime supply chain to ensure new projects can be constructed, operated and maintained effectively. AWT selected the Chartwell Marine design, which can keep pace as project requirements change. The vessel will enable AWT to continue setting a reference point for effective crew transfer operations in the U.S., offering high standards of comfort and reliability for technicians working on offshore turbines.

“This is our second CTV entering into service and Chartwell Marine has been a responsive partner throughout the design and build process, adapting its proven vessel formula to ensure we continue to provide the highest levels of service for our current and future clients,” says Charles Donadio, CEO of AWT. “The Chartwell 24 has set the benchmark for effective vessel performance in the U.S., and we look forward to continue working with Chartwell on improvements to future designs as the U.S. East Coast offshore wind farms are built.”

AWT also opted to equip the vessel with advanced surveying equipment to prepare for future operations in the region, supporting wind farm owners and operators, such as Dominion Energy, as additional generation capacity comes online. The East Coast will require diverse operational profiles and versatile fleets – flexible vessel platforms will be a cornerstone for building these vessels.

AWT’s Atlantic Endeavor joins the Atlantic Pioneer, the first CTV to be launched in the U.S. market, which has serviced the Block Island Wind Farm since 2016 through construction and now long-term O&M.