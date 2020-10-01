AWEA Kicks Off Sixth Annual Safety Campaign

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), the national trade association for the U.S. wind industry, has begun the U.S. wind industry’s annual safety campaign.

Stand Tall, this year’s October campaign, will focus on sprains and strains. With a record 120,000 Americans employed in wind energy, workplace safety is more important than ever. AWEA’s safety data shows that sprains and strains from handling, lifting or carrying are among the top injuries in the wind turbine generator.

To get the word out about best safety practices, AWEA has launched an on-demand webinar in which Adam Simoes, workplace services director and occupational therapist at County Physical Therapy LLC, discusses the importance of dynamic stretching and provides details on the benefits for wind workers. The webinar also provides an overview of sprains and strains, symptoms and ways to prevent injury.

“American wind power is always seeking to improve workplace safety culture as our wind workers head out every day to provide clean, reliable electricity for millions of Americans,” says Tom Kiernan, CEO of AWEA. “AWEA is proud to launch Stand Tall, our sixth consecutive October safety campaign, as we lead this concerted workplace safety effort.”

During the safety campaign, AWEA is providing materials to help reduce sprains and strains and to increase the safety of wind workers. Supporting materials for the Stand Tall safety campaign include:

-Training materials including a PowerPoint presentation

-Fitness for Work Guidelines

-Tasks in the Nacelle video

-Dynamic Stretching video

Previous AWEA safety campaigns have focused on hand safety, electrical safety, soft tissue injury prevention, driving and vehicle safety, and prevention of dropped objects.

To learn more about AWEA’s Stand Tall safety campaign, click here.