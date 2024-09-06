New England Wind 1 Project Selected by Massachusetts in Solicitation

Avangrid has been awarded 791 MW by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the multi-state regional offshore wind solicitation.

New England Wind 1 is an offshore wind development located in federal lease area OCS-A-0534, roughly 30 miles south of Barnstable, Mass., and making landfall under the Craigville Beach parking lot in Barnstable.

“We are grateful to Governor Healey, Lt. Governor Driscoll and the leadership of the entire administration in advancing energy reliability and climate goals at this historic moment,” says Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra.





“New England Wind 1 is positioned to deliver an urgent energy, climate and economic solution to Massachusetts, and we look forward to working with the Commonwealth, Tribal Nations, organized labor and our community partners moving forward.”

The project is slated to bring in local investment, including a marshaling port in Salem, Mass., and an offshore wind manufacturing facility in New Bedford, Mass.

If a PPA is signed and approved, then the project can begin construction next year and reach full commercial operation in 2029.

The project will border Vineyard Wind 1, the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind project currently under construction 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.