Avangrid Welcomes Inaugural Class to New National Training Center

Avangrid has welcomed the first class of students at its newly built National Training Center (NTC), located in Sherman County, Ore.

The facility was built this summer and is located near 14 of the company’s existing wind and solar facilities. Ten newly hired Avangrid technicians from five different states make up the first cohort and will go through two-and-a-half weeks of safety and technical training.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome the first students to our National Training Center,” says Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO.





“This is an excellent example of our commitment to the health and safety of the hundreds of women and men working at our renewable energy projects. They are at the forefront of America’s clean energy transition, and a big reason why Avangrid is leading the way.”

The company says the facility will help it bring new wind and solar technicians up to speed, while offering current technicians continuing education.

The program was developed in accordance with guidelines from the American Clean Power Association. Additionally, Avangrid is seeking certification from the Global Wind Organisation to ensure technicians are meeting global industry safety standards.