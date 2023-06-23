Avangrid Solidifies Offshore New Business, Development Teams

Avangrid Inc., developer of the Vineyard 1 project, has consolidated its offshore new business and development teams under the leadership of Ken Kimmell, who will aim to maintain Avangrid’s development excellence and pursue new business opportunities to build more offshore wind projects in the United States.

“Having successfully led Avangrid’s offshore development strategy, Ken is well-positioned to strengthen the company’s renewable pipeline by developing projects that bring environmental and social benefits to the communities in which we are present,” says Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO.

Kimmell has extensive experience in the private, government and NGO sectors and has spent the majority of his 30-year career dedicated to energy and environmental issues. Prior to joining the company in January 2022, he championed federal and state policies to promote clean energy as president of the Union of Concerned Scientists. Previously, Kimmell served as commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

“Addressing climate change has been the work of my life, and offshore wind is one of the most promising options to transition to clean energy rapidly and at a large scale,” says Kimmell. “I am thrilled have the opportunity to lead a very successful and talented team.”