Avangrid Renewables Completes Commisioning of South Dakota Wind Farm

Avangrid Renewables LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., has completed the commissioning of its 154.8 MW Tatanka Ridge Wind Farm.

The facility’s 56 wind turbines are located in Deuel County, S.D. The facility is owned by Tatanka Ridge Wind LLC, which is jointly owned by Avangrid Renewables (15%) and WEC Energy Group (85%). Dairyland Power Cooperative has a power purchase agreement with Tatanka Ridge Wind LLC for 51.6 MW of renewable energy. The balance of the project’s generation is contracted to a large commercial customer.

Dairyland and Avangrid Renewables have collaborated twice before on wind energy facilities, Barton Wind (Kensett, Iowa) and Winnebago Wind (Thompson, Iowa).

“Dairyland is pleased to work with Avangrid Renewables and WEC Energy Group on an efficient and sustainable facility that supports our transition to a lower-carbon future,” says Brent Ridge, president and CEO of Dairyland. “Diversification of resources is a key element of Dairyland’s sustainable generation plan, making Tatanka Ridge a valuable addition to our cooperative’s renewable energy portfolio.”

Tatanka Ridge encompasses approximately 18,000 acres of primarily corn and soybean farms and cattle ranches, leased from over 100 landowners. Between land lease payments and taxes, the wind farm will provide $1.7 million of local economic benefits annually over the life of the project.

In July 2020, Avangrid Renewables announced the sale of an 85% ownership interest in Tatanka Ridge Wind LLC to WEC Energy Group of Milwaukee. This transaction closed in December 2020.

Photo: Avangrid Renewables’ landing page