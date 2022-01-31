Avangrid Renewables Brings in Ken Kimmell as Vice President of Development for Offshore Wind

Avangrid Renewables LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., has appointed Ken Kimmell vice president of development for offshore wind. He will lead the company’s offshore wind development team focusing on permitting, stakeholder relations and project development.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ken to our offshore leadership team,” says Bill White, president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables – Offshore. “As a one of the country’s top-tier offshore wind developers, Avangrid Renewables is attracting passionate leaders like Ken who will continue to drive our company’s strategy and vision. Ken’s leadership ability, environmental expertise, credibility with diverse stakeholders and record of accomplishment in advancing the clean energy transition in New England and nationally makes him ideal to lead the development of our expanding offshore wind portfolio.”

Kimmell brings with him extensive experience in the private, government and NGO sectors and has spent the majority of his 30-year career dedicated to energy and environmental issues. He joins the Avangrid Renewables’ team from the Union of Concerned Scientists where he served as president, championing federal and state policies to promote clean energy. Prior, Kimmell was commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

“I could not be more excited to join Avangrid Renewables at this pivotal moment,” comments Kimmell. “Addressing climate change has been the work of my life, and offshore wind is one of the most promising options to transition to clean energy rapidly and at a large scale. I am thrilled to join a very successful team and help ensure that its offshore wind projects garner broad public support, receive all necessary permits, and provide environmental and economic benefits to communities along the east coast and beyond.”