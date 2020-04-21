Avangrid, T-Mobile Agree on Long-Term Contract

Avangrid Renewables LLC and T-Mobile U.S. Inc. have agreed on a long-term contract for the Otter Creek Wind Farm in LaSalle County, Ill., and the purchase of renewable energy credits. The 158 MW wind farm achieved commercial operation in March and is expected to generate more than 504,100 MWh annually.

“T-Mobile is all-in on our commitment to using 100 percent renewable energy to offset the environmental impact of our operations – it’s the right thing to do for our business and our planet,” says Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile.

“T-Mobile will not just be a bigger company, but a better company – and sustainability partners like Avangrid Renewables are critical to achieving our goal of helping us clean up wireless for good,” he adds.

The Otter Creek Wind Farm is spread over 10,000 acres of land, mostly used to grow corn and soybeans, leased from 76 landowners. It will feature 38 Vestas 3.8 MW wind turbines and four Vestas 3.45 MW turbines.

The construction effort has resulted in nearly $12 million in local spending, and more than 200 workers on the site. Landowner lease and neighbor payments are expected to total roughly $650,000 in the first year of operation, and more than $30 million over 25 years. New tax revenue is expected to exceed $1.1 million in the first year and total roughly $17 million over 20 years.

