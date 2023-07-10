Avangrid Marks 8.6 GW Capacity Milestone in U.S.

Avangrid Inc., a Connecticut-based sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, has reached a capacity of 8.6 GW through its more than 70 wind and solar facilities operating across the United States, which generate the electricity equivalent to power over 2.8 million homes.

“As the third largest renewable energy operator in the country, we are proud to play an important role in delivering clean, renewable power to our clients, while also fostering economic development and bringing benefits to the communities in which we are present,” says Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Our capacity milestone is a significant achievement for Avangrid, as it demonstrates our unwavering dedication to accelerating the energy transition in the U.S.”

With a presence in 24 states, Avangrid operates a portfolio of 75 wind and solar facilities. The company will recognize its capacity milestone with a social media campaign, highlighting its investments throughout the country.