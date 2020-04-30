AVANGRID Expanded Wind Generation in 2019

In 2019, Avangrid Renewables, the third-largest U.S. wind operator, commissioned 831 MW of new wind projects and prepared for the construction of 700 MW of onshore wind, according to the company’s recent 2019 Sustainability Report, Working Together for a Clean Energy Future.

While COVID-19 has upended lives and created business uncertainty, CEO James P. Torgerson said AVANGRID remains committed to its purpose of working together to deliver a more accessible clean energy model that promotes healthier, more sustainable communities every day.

“I see reason for optimism. Although our world is changing, we remain committed to our vision of building a cleaner, smarter energy future,” says Torgerson.

“From Fortune 500 companies pledging to go carbon-neutral to families seeking to take control over their energy use, our customers understand what’s at stake – and they’re not waiting for policy makers to set the rules and boundaries. They expect us to lead the way,” he adds.

In 2019, the company achieved an emissions intensity of 73 grams of CO2 per kWh of electricity produced – six times lower than the 2019 U.S. utility average. AVANGRID has a goal to reduce CO2 emissions intensity from its electric generation 25% by the end of the year, compared with a 2015 baseline, and to be carbon neutral by the end of 2035.

AVANGRID consolidated its experience in the emerging offshore wind industry. Vineyard Wind’s permitting process continued to move forward, and Park City Wind, an 804 MW project also in a joint venture with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, was selected in Connecticut’s first offshore RFP.

AVANGRID has been named among the World’s Most Ethical companies by Ethisphere in 2019 and 2020, and is among the cleanest U.S. energy companies, operating one of the nation’s largest renewable fleets with 90% of emissions-free generation capacity.

To read AVAGRID’s full 2019 Sustainability Report, click here.