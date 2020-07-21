Avangrid, Apple Commend Renewable Energy Partnership

Avangrid Renewables LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, and Apple Inc. have commended a growing renewable energy partnership, recognizing the newly-completed Montague Wind Farm, in Gilliam County, Ore., and continued output of the Gala Solar project, in Crook County, Ore. The facilities will supply renewable energy to Apple through power purchase agreements.

Montague Wind achieved commercial operation on Oct. 24, 2019. The facility has a total capacity of 200.85 MW and consists of 56 Vestas turbines. Gala Solar, located outside of Prineville, Ore., consists of approximately 160,000 Sunpower solar panels and has a total capacity of 69.9 MW DC. Gala Solar achieved commercial operation on Oct. 31, 2017.

“Thanks to Apple these two projects will continue generating and delivering clean electricity for decades to come,” says Alejandro de Hoz, president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables.

“We are proud to continue to grow our footprint in the Pacific Northwest and of the enduring economic foundation that these projects provide to rural Oregon communities,” he adds.

In addition to the clean energy delivered to Apple, the Montague Wind Farm and Gala Solar provide substantial economic benefits to surrounding communities. Over 400 people were employed in the construction of the two projects, and the projects support approximately 15 full time positions through their operation. The projects will provide an estimated $86 million to local communities over their lifetimes in the form of taxes and landowner lease payments.

Photo: Avangrid Renewables Sustainability web page