Atlantic Wind Transfers Secures CTV Contract

Atlantic Wind Transfers, based out of Quonset Point, R.I., has secured its second long-term O&M crew transfer vessel (CTV) contract in the U.S. to provide offshore marine support services for the Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines to be installed for the first offshore wind project in U.S. federal waters.

The project, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, is being developed by Virginia-based Dominion Energy.

Atlantic Wind Transfers was selected by Dominion Energy through a competitive bid process. The contract solidifies the company’s role in crew transfer vessel services for the U.S. market along the East Coast. The crew transfer vessel will be based out of Virginia’s Hampton Roads region. Atlantic Wind Transfers was selected based upon its marine experience and safety track record in operating the first crew transfer vessel in the U.S. for the Block Island Wind Farm – located in Rhode Island.

“I am proud that my company was selected to provide CTV services for the first offshore wind farm in federal waters,” says Charles A. Donadio Jr., CEO of Atlantic Wind Transfers.

“We are looking forward to bringing our years of experience, reliability and safety standards to the table to make this offshore wind farm a huge success,” he adds.

Donadio says he plans to launch and commission the new-build Chartwell 24 CTV directly into the long-term charter contract upon delivery from Blount Boats in Warren, R.I., later this year.

Photo: Atlantic Wind Transfers landing page