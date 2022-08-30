Atlantic Wind Transfers Purchases Six CTVs for U.S. Offshore Wind Market

U.S. offshore wind farm support company Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT) has ordered six Chartwell Ambitious-class crew transfer vessels (CTV) designed by U.K.-based Chartwell Marine.

AWT’s order comprises six CTVs to be constructed by St. John’s Ship Building Inc. at its shipyard in Palatka, Fla. The first two vessels are expected to be delivered in Summer 2023 and January 2024, respectively, with four further builds in the pipeline. The vessels will be the first U.S.-built CTVs to be compliant with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Tier 4 regulations.

Through its continued partnership with Chartwell Marine, AWT demonstrates its commitment to the growth of the U.S. offshore wind market. Building US Jones-Act Compliant vessels certified under U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter L, these CTVs will be able to operate on any wind farm in the United States under the strict safety and inspection standards of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“We’re pleased to strengthen our pioneering status in delivering another first for the U.S. offshore wind sector with these new Tier IV vessel orders,” says Charles A. Donadio Jr., founder of AWT. “Our goal is to build the most reliable, multi-purpose Jones-Act CTV fleet in the U.S., and provide our clients with cutting edge technology while lowering our carbon footprint and meeting all Jones Act and USCG Regulations. This investment will enable us to have crew transfer vessels available for charter to support the demand over the next several years.”

AWT currently operates two crew transfer vessels in the U.S. under long-term contracts, servicing the Block Island Wind Farm and Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Farm.

“Our experience has proven our vessel model works for both the shipyard construction phase with on-time deliveries, and in-service uptime reliability for installation support and long-term O&M,” Donadio continues. “Chartwell is our go-to when it comes to CTV designs which are operating in multiple international markets. We see our partnership with both Chartwell and St. John’s Ship Building as a key cornerstone in our strategy to build the capability and capacity of AWT to support the future growth of the offshore wind industry.”

The Ambitious is Chartwell’s flagship CTV design: a 25.2m aluminum catamaran with capacity to transport 24 personnel to and from turbines with speed, safety, and stability.

“The U.S. offshore wind market is expanding rapidly, and AWT’s pioneering vision to support this growth aligns well with our own ambition to bring versatile, high-performance crew transfer vessels to the markets that need them most,” comments Andy Page, director and naval architect at Chartwell Marine. “With its performance and versatility, the Ambitious delivers on the needs of the growing U.S. market.

“St. Johns Ship Building is excited to be working with Charlie Donadio and to be part of Atlantic Wind Transfers’ successful CTV operation and their extensive planned new vessel construction program,” states Jeff Bukoski, president of the shipyard. “This effort further solidifies our position as a leading supplier of Jones Act compliant CTVs for the offshore wind industry and working with highly experienced European naval architects such as Chartwell Marine. We know that our skilled workers also appreciate the additional opportunity to showcase their high quality craftmanship and will allow continued growth and opportunity.”