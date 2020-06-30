Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, Rutgers University Install Wind LiDAR

The Rutgers University Center for Ocean Observing Leadership (RUCOOL) and the Rutgers University Marine Field Station (RUMFS) have collaborated with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to install a wind LiDAR (light detection and ranging) instrument alongside the causeway leading to RUMFS in Tuckerton, N.J.

This fully autonomous sensor platform, owned and operated by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, will provide observations of wind profiles up to several hundred feet in a location directly on the land/sea boundary.

“As the holder of one of the largest offshore wind leases in the U.S., Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is glad our industry can help support this critical research,” says Jennifer Daniels, development director at Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

“Measuring high-quality wind data is critical to accurately calculating how much energy our wind projects will produce, and we are happy to open our lease area for data collection that benefits not only us, but New Jersey and larger environmental research efforts. Together with Rutgers, we are helping to ensure New Jersey is a player in the thriving, new green economy,” she adds.

The LiDAR will be in place for the next several years, collecting real-time weather observations contributing to ongoing research, monitoring modeling and data synthesis efforts of both Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Rutgers. This information will contribute to Rutgers’ research on sea breezes and coastal storms, as well as future research initiatives conducted by RUCOOL and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

Photo: The LiDAR system installed in Tuckerton, N.J.