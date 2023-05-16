Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Draft EIS Is Released

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has released the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 and Project 2, two wind energy projects off the shores of New Jersey.

The two projects, collectively referred to as the Atlantic Shores South Wind Project, could total 2.8 GW. The combined proposal includes up to 200 total wind turbines and up to 10 offshore substations with subsea transmission cables making landfall at up to two New Jersey locations: in Atlantic City, Sea Girt or both. The lease area covers approximately 102,124 acres and is approximately 8.7 statute miles offshore New Jersey at its closest point.

Project 1 has an offshore wind renewable energy certificate award from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities for 1,510 MW of offshore wind power. Atlantic Shores is seeking a second power offtake agreement for Project 2, which has a goal of generating 1,327 MW.

The draft EIS can be found on BOEM’s website. A 45-day public comment period opens on May 19 and ends on July 3. The input received during the comment period will inform preparation of the final EIS. BOEM will use the findings of the final EIS to inform its decision on whether to approve the Atlantic Shores South Wind Project, and if so, what mitigation measures to require.