Atlantic Shores Chooses Vestas V236-15.0 MW Turbines for N.J. Project

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, a 50/50 partnership between Shell New Energies and EDF Renewables, has selected Vestas as the preferred supplier for its 1.5 GW offshore wind project in New Jersey.

Vestas will provide its V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines, with installation expected in 2027.

This preferred supplier agreement (PSA) was signed shortly after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued an Executive Order increasing the state’s offshore wind target by 50% to achieve 11 GW by 2040.

“The Murphy administration has set bold offshore wind development and emissions reduction goals, and we’re backing up those commitments to a more sustainable Garden State through focused action and concrete investments that address climate change while creating good family sustaining jobs,” says Jane Cohen, executive director of the New Jersey Governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy. “Atlantic Shores’ selection of Vestas as the preferred supplier of its New Jersey offshore wind project marks another crucial step toward our state’s transition to a green economy and realizing our clean energy future.”

“This announcement by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Vestas is an exciting step forward for one of New Jersey’s first offshore wind projects,” states New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “This key development milestone helps keep the State on track for achieving Governor Murphy’s goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050 and our nation leading goal of 11GW of offshore wind by 2040.”

Given the state’s significant investment in the New Jersey Wind Port and keeping in line with the Atlantic Shores’ commitments to New Jersey as part of its selected Project 1 proposal, Vestas intends to establish a nacelle assembly facility at the New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County where the assembly and testing of the hub, cooler top, and heli-hoist modules will take place. The facility will supply Atlantic Shores’ inaugural project in its portfolio.

In addition, Vestas will deliver a comprehensive wind turbine service solution as soon as the project commences operations. These services will be executed from an operations and maintenance base established by Atlantic Shores in Atlantic City.