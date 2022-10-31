Atlantic Shores Chooses Ramboll for Offshore Wind Turbine Engineering

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 LLC (Atlantic Shores Project 1), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC (Atlantic Shores), a 50/50 partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development LLC, has selected Ramboll as the design and structural engineering firm for the turbine foundations on its 1.5 GW offshore wind project.

Located approximately 10-20 miles off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, the project will generate enough clean energy to power more than 700,000 homes and bring $848 million in guaranteed local economic benefits to the state.

“Atlantic Shores Project 1 is thrilled to partner with Ramboll on our foundation design and helping us set industry benchmarks for safety, reliability, and efficiency,” says Rain Byars, technical and delivery director for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. “Ramboll is the right choice to perform this critical work as Atlantic Shores literally lays the foundation for New Jersey’s clean energy transition. With our recent announcement of Vestas as preferred turbine supplier, adding the expertise and experience of Ramboll to our 1.5 GW offshore wind project is yet another vote of confidence in Atlantic Shores Project 1 and Atlantic Shores’ entire 5+ GW portfolio.”

Ramboll will provide a comprehensive design service to be led by a group of experts across the United States and Europe. This work will accelerate the deployment of offshore wind resources and support New Jersey’s thriving clean energy economy by creating jobs and local employment opportunities over the life of the project.

“We are proud to partner with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind on the design of its turbine foundations and support New Jersey in reaching its offshore wind development targets,” states Tim Fischer, global senior director of wind for Ramboll. “With a local presence of more than 2,000 staff across the U.S. and from our recently expanded offices in Princeton, Ramboll is well-positioned to contribute its industry knowledge to the local clean tech sector and help New Jersey achieve its ambitious climate goals.”