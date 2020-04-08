Arup Elects Oytan to Head its Offshore Wind Team

Saygin Oytan has joined Arup to serve as their Offshore Wind Leader in the U.S.

As an associate principal in the Boston office, Oytan will lead strategic business development initiatives aimed at expanding Arup’s presence in the U.S. offshore wind market.

Arup’s global offshore wind business has partnered with clients on the supply and demand side – developing and delivering offshore wind projects aligned with subsea geology and market conditions. Arup has worked throughout the entire offshore-wind value chain from engineering design to procurement support, and fabrication supervision.

“We are anticipating major growth in the offshore wind market in the U.S. in coming years,” says Brian Swett, leader of Arup’s Boston office.

“With Oytan at the helm as our new Offshore Wind Leader in the U.S., I’m confident that Arup’s offshore wind business will continue to grow and mature in lockstep with the market, providing more services and more value to our clients across North America,” he adds.

Oytan brings nearly two decades of experience managing the development and construction of international offshore and onshore wind projects. In his most recent role as the Director of Offshore Wind for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), he led a range of offshore wind port and supply chain development initiatives. Prior to joining NJEDA, Oytan established a joint venture led by the wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Siemens Gamesa and won a 1,000 MW onshore wind farm project in Turkey with an investment value of $1 billion.

“I’m excited to join the Arup team that has been working to support our international and national clients in offshore wind energy development. The offshore wind market in the U.S. is growing rapidly where a capacity of 9,040 MW is under development with secured financial mechanism,” says Oytan.

“State governors, legislatures and energy agencies are boldly moving forward on huge offshore wind programs and projects. The total size of state commitments to offshore wind is in the range of 26,000 MW to be operational by 2035. Arup’s global expertise in complex and multi-disciplinary projects is needed in this nascent market,” he adds.

Photo: Saygin Oytan