Arriola Appointed CEO of AVANGRID

AVANGRID’s board of directors has appointed Dennis V. Arriola as CEO effective July 20. Arriola succeeds James P. Torgerson who will retire on June 23.

Arriola joins AVANGRID from Sempra Energy, where he is currently executive vice president and group president and chief sustainability officer. With more than 25 years in the energy sector, Arriola has held a variety of leadership positions including chairman, president and CEO of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), executive vice president and CFO for SunPower Corp., a Silicon Valley-based solar technology company, and senior vice president and CFO of both San Diego Gas & Electric and SoCalGas.

“AVANGRID is an extraordinary company and I am very excited and honored to lead this organization as it moves into its next phase of growth,” says Arriola.

“The energy sector is at a transformational point and AVANGRID is well positioned to deliver clean energy solutions to its customers and help develop the infrastructure necessary to meet our future climate goals,” he adds.

Arriola serves as chairman of the board for the California Latino Economic Institute and sits on the boards of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Auto Club Enterprises. He previously served as chairman of the California Business Roundtable and on the board of the United Way – Greater Los Angeles.

Photo: James P. Torgerson