ArcVera’s Wind Energy Team Adds New Member

ArcVera Renewables, a provider of consulting and technical services for wind, solar and storage projects, has hired Ron Nierenberg to its wind energy team.

Nierenberg has over four decades of experience with meteorological consulting in wind energy. His expertise ranges from prospecting and project analysis in development, to due diligence and operational climatological studies. He has designed, implemented and analyzed wind energy assessment programs to optimize production from wind farm developments for hundreds of clients on over 21 GW of wind farm projects since 1978.

“We are excited to have Ron join and enhance our wind energy team,” says Gregory S. Poulos, CEO of ArcVera Renewables.

Nierenberg has been involved with the first wind energy facilities in most U.S. states. One such project was the original wind study of the Altamont Pass, which led to the installation of $1.5 billion of wind turbines in the region. Ron has worked on projects in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, China, India and Europe. He has designed and managed federally funded wind energy studies and has authored DOE/NREL (or SERI) reports.

“With his knowledge of wind energy-specific meteorology, wind project experience relevant to rapid and insightful guidance, and undeniable zest for wind energy problem solving, I am confident that he will make important contributions to our clients new and old throughout the world,” adds Poulos.

Photo: Ron Nierenberg