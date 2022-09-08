ArcVera Renewables Names Dan Bernadett to Lead Wind Engineering Unit

ArcVera Renewables, a provider of consulting and technical services for wind, solar and energy storage projects, has named Dan Bernadett as its new global director of wind engineering.

Bernadett comes to ArcVera Renewables from UL Renewables, and before that AWS Truepower, where he held titles such as chief engineer and global service line leader for Power Performance Testing.

Bernadett’s experience will support ArcVera as it scales in all wind project services segments, including resource assessment, technical and financial engineering, power performance testing, component failure root cause analysis, and project optimization and repowering.

“Dan and I started our careers in wind energy within months of each other back in 1991,” says John Bosche, president and founding partner of ArcVera Renewables. “He is an esteemed industry colleague and a brilliant engineer with a long history in the wind sector in the US and internationally, and with a great reputation among clients and colleagues alike. I am beyond thrilled to be able to work with Dan.”

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining John and the ArcVera Renewables team at such an important time for the industry,” comments Bernadett. “ArcVera has an international track record that is second to none, providing clients with excellence in atmospheric science and engineering to ensure that its clients’ projects are technically-sound, bankable, and successful throughout their operational lifetime.”