ArcVera Provides Technical Services for Energy Projects

ArcVera Renewables, a provider of consulting and technical services for renewable energy projects, says it is providing technical, financial and independent engineering services for stand-alone energy storage or hybrid projects.

“Energy storage technology is fast becoming an economic standalone or hybrid solution for renewable energy project developers. With our technical knowledge sitting at the intersection of resource and energy storage assessment, we can deliver the accurate and bankable insights they need to deploy storage capacities effectively,” says Gregory S. Poulos, CEO of ArcVera Renewables.

“Such highly specialized skills are what clients want to be able to rely on to make confident project development decisions, lower their risks and maximize project value,” he adds.

With over 100 GW of operating renewable energy projects supported across six continents, ArcVera is a recognized technical consultant in the industry. ArcVera enables a reliable and durable integration of storage capacities into a renewable energy plant design. Its evaluations include assessments of the manufacture and supply chain to assure the plant can be built and performs as designed. Post-construction, ArcVera evaluates and advises operations, asset management, software controls and best-practice maintenance.

ArcVera Renewables provides finance-grade consulting and technical services for wind, solar and storage projects worldwide. For the last four decades, ArcVera Renewables has been dedicated to meeting the needs of landowners, project developers, investors, project owners and operators globally. The company provides accuracy-driven technical services, including prospecting and resource assessment, independent technical and financial engineering, as well as plant optimization, operations and repowering.

Photo: ArcVera Renewables landing page