ArcVera Brings in Rolf Miller to Lead Wind Energy Analysis Team

ArcVera Renewables, a provider of consulting and technical services for wind, solar and energy storage projects, has expanded its wind energy analysis leadership team with the appointment of Rolf Miller as deputy director of its wind energy technical analysis team.

Miller joins ArcVera with over 20 years of experience in the renewables industry. He has a geology and civil engineering background, and expertise in wind and solar resource analysis. His experience includes senior positions with Acciona Energy USA and BayWa r.e Wind. Miller has managed project teams conducting wind and solar energy resource assessment, including wind and solar energy modeling, project feasibility studies, and technical due diligence.

At ArcVera, Miller will provide his expertise to technically support ArcVera wind and solar energy sector clients. His responsibilities will include wind resource and project energy assessments of new greenfield project development sites, operational and re-powering energy assessments of existing wind farms, design of turbine layouts, as well as independent due diligence reviews on behalf of financial investment organizations.

“We are very pleased to welcome Rolf to our company,” says Jerry Crescenti, ArcVera’s director of energy analysis team. “His vast experience, combined with strong leadership skills, will make him an important member of our fast-growing technical analysis team. He knows well the refined processes that ArcVera sets to manage client project mandates and the rigors required to deliver high quality, on-time, independent project reports at deal flow pace.”

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining ArcVera Renewables,” states Miller. “They have a domestic and international track record that is second to none, and I am looking forward to contributing my expertise to the energy analysis team. I have worked with ArcVera over the years and know that ArcVera leads the pack, providing clients with valuable innovation and insightful technical and financial due diligence reviews – their expertise always focusing on ensuring their clients’ renewable energy projects are bankable and successful throughout their operational lifetime.”