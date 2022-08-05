APT, Morrison Foster N.J. Workforce with Jacket Foundation Fabrication Training

Atlantic Power Transmission LLC (APT), a Blackstone portfolio company, is collaborating with Morrison Energy on an initiative to invest in New Jersey’s workforce and offshore wind energy in the state. As part of the agreement, Morrison will have a dedicated presence in New Jersey, adding industry expertise while supporting APT’s commitment of $50 million over 10 years to support workforce development investment in New Jersey via the fabrication of 5,000-ton substation foundation jackets. Union workers will receive training in a unique skill set for the fabrication facilities.

APT will initiate this investment into the New Jersey workforce upon award of its bids to provide transmission supporting the delivery of 3,600 MW of offshore wind power to the existing electrical grid under the New Jersey Offshore Wind SAA Transmission Solicitation initiated by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and PJM Interconnection.

“Morrison is a leader in the energy sector, with an exceptional management team. I’m thrilled to work alongside Chet Morrison and Kirk Meche, who bring four decades of experience as thought leaders in the energy industry,” says Andy Geissbuehler, CEO of APT. “Partnering with Morrison will bring the industry expertise needed for this project and invest in training our local workforce to secure New Jersey’s position as a wind leader for decades to come.”

APT actively partnered with the New Jersey Union Coalition in support of the bids and will continue to further expand the existing partnership that APT and Blackstone have with labor. The project’s broad-based New Jersey Union Coalition includes the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, International Union of Operating Engineers Locals 825 and 25, Iron Workers Local 399, and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 456.

“The EAS Carpenters are encouraged by how APT and Morrison have seized this opportunity and are focused on plans to train and prepare New Jersey’s highly skilled tradesmen and women for future industries in our state,” states William C. Sproule, executive secretary-treasurer of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.

“Our union has been committed for over a century to training the most skilled construction workers in the country, highlighting that fact by the recent expansion of our existing Hammonton, New Jersey, training center and opening the first union dive school in the country to meet the needs of the new offshore wind industry,” continues Sproule. “The additional relationship of the EAS Carpenters with preferred partners APT and Blackstone will bring opportunity to New Jersey skilled tradesmen and women for years to come.”

In December 2021, APT announced its bid to develop a clean power transmission solution in response to the 2021 New Jersey Offshore Wind SAA Transmission Solicitation initiated by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. The partnership between APT and Morrison will be executed upon award of APT’s bid to provide transmission to deliver 3,600 MW of offshore wind power to the existing electrical grid under the New Jersey Offshore Wind SAA Transmission Solicitation initiated by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and PJM Interconnection. Since 2019, Blackstone has committed over $16 billion in investments that it believes are consistent with the broader energy transition.

“Morrison is committed to the development of offshore wind energy in the United States by supporting APT’s partnership in developing New Jersey’s union workforce with skilled workers who can propel the New Jersey wind energy sector forward for decades to come,” mentions Chet Morrison, Morrison’s CEO.

“APT and Blackstone have been the ideal partners not only to IUOE 825 but New Jersey labor generally,” remarks Greg Lalevee, business manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825. “They have proactively sought opportunities to train and credential our collective brotherhood in the skills needed for the transition to offshore wind. We are excited to collaborate with APT and Morrison on this new, groundbreaking initiative.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Morrison and New Jersey’s labor force to anchor a transformative initiative that would provide jobs and accelerate the development of the local clean energy supply chain to make New Jersey the center of the offshore wind industry on the East Coast,” adds Kurt Summers, head of public-private partnerships at Blackstone Infrastructure.

APT’s comprehensive transmission solution is expected to generate $1.5 billion in economic benefits to New Jersey, including enabling 1,000 direct jobs annually during five construction years. Beyond these quantifiable benefits, APT and the New Jersey Union Coalition are working to establish New Jersey’s industry leadership by focusing on maximizing local manufacturing opportunities, including working with local companies and building components in-state.