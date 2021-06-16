Applications for NJ Wind Turbine Tech Training Challenge Now Being Accepted

Applications for the NJ Wind Turbine Tech Training Challenge, offered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), are now available on NJEDA.com.

The Challenge seeks solutions to establish an industry-recognized certificate training program to prepare New Jerseyans for careers as offshore wind turbine technicians. Through this Challenge, the NJEDA will solicit applications from New Jersey’s community colleges and their collaborators and select a winning application for a grant of up to $1 million to support implementation.

“Offshore wind is a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity that will bring billions of dollars and thousands of jobs to New Jersey,” says NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan. “It is crucial that we take steps now to prepare to meet the industry’s workforce needs and to ensure equitable access to these opportunities for all New Jerseyans. The Wind Turbine Technician Training Challenge leverages our top-notch community colleges and robust network of labor unions and trades training programs to achieve both of these goals in a way that meets the industry’s needs.”

The NJEDA chose to focus on community colleges because these institutions are uniquely positioned to provide a holistic program with a stackable credential such as an associate degree, serve a diverse population, offer a wide range of support services, and engage industry and labor partners as needed. Working with community colleges also increases accessibility to the programs created using Challenge funding by creating the opportunity for participating students to benefit from Governor Phil Murphy’s free community college program.

The competitive grant program is open to all New Jersey community colleges as the primary applicant. The applicant must submit applications electronically by July 23, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern by emailing the complete application to windturbinetraining@njeda.com.