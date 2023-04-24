Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center Now Producing Power in Texas

DuPont says the Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center, a wind energy project resulting from a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC, is operational and generating energy.

The 135 MW project is located in Upton County, Texas, and will generate approximately 528,000 MWh of electricity annually. Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center provides economic benefits for Upton County, including enhancements to local roads, schools and services.

The project will also help support DuPont’s Acting on Climate goal of reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 30% – including sourcing 60% of electricity from renewable energy – by 2030, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

“We are pleased that Appaloosa Run Wind is now operational and producing the renewable energy we need on our work to transition to clean energy sources and help achieve decarbonization,” says Miguel Gonzalez, chief procurement officer at DuPont. “Renewable energy is a piece of an integrated climate and energy approach that helps us deliver on our purpose of empowering the world with the essential innovations to thrive.”