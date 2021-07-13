Apex Clean Energy Working with NFWF to Support Conservation Efforts

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and Apex Clean Energy have formed a partnership to support local conservation projects across the country that benefit the communities where Apex’s utility-scale renewable energy projects are located.

For each new wind and solar project that Apex commercializes, the company will contribute $1,000 per megawatt to NFWF, which will match these funds at a level of 1:1 or more and will prioritize utilizing the dollars to fund conservation projects near the renewable energy facilities.

This partnership represents the first conservation grant program of its kind in the clean energy industry, the organizations say.

By supporting local and regional conservation projects through existing NFWF programs, Apex will leverage the foundation’s science-based competitive grant processes to address conservation challenges and generate lasting benefits for communities across the nation. In this way, the partnership will be able to advance conservation efforts with a speed and flexibility that is unique among the foundation’s public-private partnerships and that sets a new precedent for NFWF’s future partners and the clean energy industry.

“Apex’s core focus is on accelerating the shift to clean energy, but alongside that mission, it is critical for us to enhance the sustainability of the ecosystems and habitats where Apex’s projects are developed and operate,” says Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex. “Partnering with NFWF expands the potential impact of our conservation grant program dramatically, enabling Apex to provide this benefit in every region that hosts one of our commercialized projects.”

The conservation investments made possible through this partnership will provide specific and intentional benefits for species and habitats in and near communities where Apex projects are located. In addition to providing better habitat for fish and wildlife, projects can support local economies through job creation, foster healthier environments, generate recreational and community engagement opportunities, help provide cleaner drinking water, and support carbon sequestration.

Image source