Apex Clean Energy Signs 50 MW PPA with Rivian for Illinois Wind Farm

Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 50 MW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow Rivian to power as much as 75% of its Normal, Ill., plant operations with carbon-free energy on an hourly basis. The PPA will also contribute to the company’s commitment to power its Rivian Adventure Network and Waypoints charging with 100% renewable energy. This is Rivian’s first major renewable energy purchase in Illinois.

“About a third of global greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation, with nearly another third from electricity generation,” says Andrew Peterman, Rivian’s director of renewable energy. “We have a tremendous opportunity at Rivian to help tackle emissions beyond the tailpipe to support decarbonization of manufacturing and charging of electric vehicles. Long-term success for us means helping to accelerate the transition to carbon-free energy across the entire economy, not just within Rivian’s own footprint.”

Working with The Nature Conservancy and its Site Renewables Right initiative, Rivian aims to support grid decarbonization while also promoting renewable developments that enhance the land, protect critical biodiversity and improve local economies.

“With Goose Creek Wind, Rivian is modeling an innovative approach to clean energy procurement—one that emphasizes maximum benefit to the local community, economy, and environment,” states Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex. “Apex continues to expand opportunities for corporations committed to strengthening local project areas, reducing carbon impact, and restoring natural habitat – all priorities for Rivian as it continues to build out its vision for the future.”

Apex is currently in the process of securing local permits and approvals for the 300 MW Goose Creek Project to be built and as a stipulation of the PPA. The project is slated to begin operations in 2024.