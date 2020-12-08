Apex Clean Energy Serves Up Renewable PPAs to McDonald’s

Apex Clean Energy, a company that develops, constructs and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across North America, has executed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with McDonald’s totaling 326 MW of wind energy. McDonald’s will purchase 200 MW from Caddo Wind, located in Caddo County, Okla., and 126 MW from Lincoln Land Wind, located in Morgan County, Ill.

The newly announced PPAs build on the restaurant company’s previous purchase of 220 MW from Apex-developed Aviator Wind West, located in Coke County, Texas. Aviator Wind, owned by Consumers Energy, Kansai Electric and Ares Management Corp.’s Infrastructure and Power commenced operations in September.

Combined, the 546 MW of total clean power purchases position McDonald’s as Apex’s largest single offtake entity and corporate buyer.

“Apex is thrilled to be a long-term partner of McDonald’s in its efforts to leverage its scale to create a healthier planet for generations to come,” says Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “These agreements signify McDonald’s rising investment in clean energy and its dedication to fostering resilient and sustainable communities. Across the U.S., hundreds of rural towns and counties are being transformed through jobs and economic benefits delivered by renewable energy projects – and they are poised to rebound from recent economic insecurity stronger than before.”

The 303 MW Caddo Wind project was developed by Apex and sold to ALLETE Clean Energy in March. The project represents the second transaction between the two companies, following the 2019 sale of the 303 MW Diamond Spring Wind, which is also located in Oklahoma and came online earlier this fall. Across both projects, Apex and ALLETE Clean Energy have delivered PPAs totaling more than 600 MW with six different corporate off-takers. Together, Apex and ALLETE Clean Energy negotiated the Caddo PPA and are working to complete the development and construction of the project, which is expected to be operational in late 2021.

The 300 MW Lincoln Land Wind project is currently under development by Apex and is expected to begin commercial operations in late 2021. The project, including another corporate PPA announced earlier this year, is fully contracted.

Photo Source