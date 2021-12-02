Apex Clean Energy Sells Texas Wind Project to JERA Americas

JERA Americas, the Houston-based subsidiary of JERA Co., has acquired a 100% interest in the El Sauz Wind Power Project from Apex Clean Energy, the original developer.

The approximately 300 MW project, located in Willacy County, Texas, is expected to begin construction in early 2022 and begin operating in the last quarter of the year.

“We are extremely proud that our first investment in renewable energy in the U.S. is right here in Texas where we have our American headquarters,” says Steven Winn, CEO of JERA Americas. “We are looking to accelerate the transformation of our energy supply to more sustainable forms of energy and this project marks the beginning of what we plan to be a substantial and growing commitment to renewables in this state and across the country. We like the Texas market for the way it supports cleaner energy and we plan to be here for the long term.”

The project will consist of 67 Nordex Group wind turbines, each capable of generating 4.5 MW of electricity, which at full output could power approximately 240,000 homes.

Wanzek Construction Inc. will serve as the balance of plant contractor for the project.

“El Sauz Wind represents a significant milestone not only for JERA Americas, as its first U.S. renewable energy investment, but also for the community, which will benefit from the significant local investment associated with construction of the project,” states Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “El Sauz Wind will also generate new jobs and a significant source of revenue for Willacy County for decades to come. The success of this project is the result of a strong partnership with the famed HP El Sauz Ranch, a family-owned, historic working ranch that will be home to the wind farm.”

JERA has announced a 5 GW goal for renewable energy projects by 2025 and to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. JERA Americas established a renewable energy business in 2020 and plans to contribute approximately 2 GW toward achievement of the 5 GW global goal. This transaction marks the first renewable energy investment by JERA in the United States.