Apex Clean Energy Closes Sale on Michigan’s Largest Wind Facilities

Apex Clean Energy, a company that develops, constructs and operates utility-scale wind power facilities, has closed on the sale of the Isabella Wind I and II projects to DTE Energy, a Michigan-based diversified energy company. Apex says the two wind facilities have recently achieved commercial operations.

The wind farms, totaling 383 MW and located in Isabella County, Mich., are the largest clean energy facilities in the state and in DTE’s portfolio. Apex developed and managed the construction of the wind farms which DTE will operate.

“With stakeholders at every level – from localities and utilities to power buyers and the statehouse – helping drive the transition to clean energy in Michigan, Apex and DTE brought to life the largest wind projects in the history of the state,” says Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “Alongside partners like DTE, we will continue to pioneer the new energy economy both in Michigan and beyond.”

The Isabella Wind facilities will generate approximately $30 million in tax revenue for the local community, $100 million in landowner payments over the lifetime of the project, more than 350 jobs during construction, and up to 20 long-term operations and maintenance positions.

DTE Energy says Isabella Wind projects will serve commercial and industrial customers – including Ford, General Motors and the University of Michigan – who have enrolled in MIGreenPower, the company’s voluntary renewable energy program.