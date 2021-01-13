Apex Awards IEA Wind Construction Contract

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), an infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, has been awarded a wind construction contract valued at approximately $100 million.

Apex Clean Energy, who develops, constructs and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across North America, awarded the Lincoln Land project to White Construction, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.

The award is for the construction of a 300 MW utility-scale wind farm in Morgan County, Ill. Construction on the Lincoln Land Wind farm is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with an anticipated completion date in late 2021. Apex will manage construction of the project, while IEA will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs, including the construction of project roads, the improvement of nearby public roads, the installation of collection systems, foundations, and substations for the farm – and the erection of 107 GE wind turbine generators on site.

Illinois ranks sixth for total installed wind capacity in the U.S. according to the American Clean Power Association, with over 5,850 MW of wind online today. The wind industry has brought $10.9 billion in projects to Illinois, which currently has 56 wind projects and 35 wind-related manufacturing facilities. The Lincoln Land Wind farm will add to that project count and is expected to provide $65.6 million in new tax revenue for Morgan County over the lifetime of the project.

“IEA is proud to support Apex Clean Energy in bringing additional wind energy resources to Illinois,” says JP Roehm, president and CEO of IEA. “We are pleased to see that the Lincoln Land Wind project has received strong support from local landowners and the Morgan County community. We look forward to working with Apex on this very important project that will move the state of Illinois closer to achieving its goal of sourcing 25% of all electricity from renewables by 2025.”

To date, IEA has constructed more than 20 GW of renewable energy projects across North America.

