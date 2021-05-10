Anbaric Surveys New Jersey Offshore Wind Transmission Feasibility

Anbaric Development Partners has concluded its second set of oceanographic survey activities for their Boardwalk Power Link (BPL) project, which will connect wind energy produced offshore to New Jersey’s existing onshore grid. Anbaric says the survey is part of its continuing efforts to develop reliable and scalable transmission projects for offshore wind in the state.

“Geological seabed surveys are an important next step in our development of offshore wind projects in New Jersey,” says Janice Fuller, president of Mid-Atlantic operations at Anbaric. “The data gathered through this process will ensure Boardwalk Power Link is among the most efficient and environmentally sound transmission projects in the state. Transmission development is critical to achieving New Jersey’s vision of 7,500 MW of offshore wind by 2030. Anbaric looks forward to furthering our development work in New Jersey as we prepare to participate in New Jersey’s transmission solicitation.”

This is the second set of surveys conducted for Anbaric’s Boardwalk Power Link project, both of which have been led by ESS Group Inc., an environmental consulting and engineering firm, in concert with Ocean Surveys Inc.

The surveys looked specifically at geological seabed conditions for the planned subsea cable route and collector platforms located off the New Jersey coastline. These subsurface geological investigations consisted of advancing 10-foot long vibracores into the seabed along the proposed route. Seabed cores and sediment samples were collected for lab analysis of bulk chemical and bulk physical characteristics as well as thermal resistivity sampling for cable rating and design assessments. ESS conducted a comprehensive benthic habitat and EFH analysis by acquiring seabed surface benthic grabs within and along the planned cable route corridor.

All geological sampling and testing protocols were conducted via a sediment sampling plan and have been approved by the NJDEP Office of Dredging and Sediment Technology. Results of these investigations are expected to be provided to respective regulatory review agencies within the next few months.