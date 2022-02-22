Amshore Promotes Young to Renewable Energy Development VP

Amshore, a renewable energy development company, has promoted senior project developer Aaron Young to the role of vice president of development. In his new role, he leads the development strategy, execution and team focused on helping utility companies and independent power producers expand their renewable energy projects throughout North America.

“We continue to invest in our team and capabilities as a leading renewable energy developer to help our valued clients,” states Deana Strunk, owner of Amshore. “With his in-the-field renewable energy development experience and his history at our company, Aaron will continue to deliver results for our clients and help shape the future of Amshore as we grow and expand.”

Young joined Amshore in 2014 and has developed and assisted in the development and construction of key projects throughout the country. Over the last 20 years, Amshore has originated and developed solar and wind energy facilities generating 2.9 GW of power covering over a half a million acres.

“Development is at the core of one of the most exciting industries within the energy sector—renewable energy,” says Young. “Our highest priority is helping our clients and partners bring clean power to the world. I look forward to leading our team as we continue to invest in our renewable development services.”