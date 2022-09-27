American Clean Power Association Chooses Billie Kaumaya to Lead Federal Affairs

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has added Billie Kaumaya as head of federal affairs, leading the association’s advocacy with lawmakers in the nation’s capital.

Kaumaya brings almost two decades of experience building relationships with legislators in Washington on behalf of industry associations. She joins ACP after serving as legislative affairs director for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, where she led their advocacy efforts on renewable energy and energy storage and secured important clean energy provisions in federal legislation.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Billie to our team leading our legislative efforts and rounding out a world-class Federal Affairs team,” says JC Sandberg, ACP’s chief advocacy officer. “From her years of representing industry groups in Washington, she brings invaluable experience that will advance clean energy policy priorities at a critical time for the industry.”

In her new role, she will be responsible for leading activities to shape legislative policies and develop, implement and manage federal affairs strategies to advance national energy policies and initiatives in support of clean energy. Prior to her previous role, she worked as the federal legislative director for the National Association of Home Builders, preceded by her time lobbying for the American Institute of Architects.

Kaumaya joins ACP under the leadership of JC Sandberg, chief advocacy officer, and Bill Parsons, vice president for federal and state affairs.

