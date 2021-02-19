Ameren Missouri Updates Smart Energy Plan with Public Service Commission

Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corp., has filed an updated Smart Energy Plan and budget with the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Currently in its third year of implementation, the Smart Energy Plan progress includes smart technology that can rapidly detect outages and restore service in seconds – as well as new storm-resilient utility poles, power lines and underground cables designed to protect customers from outages during severe weather. The $8.4 billion plan supports grid modernization efforts over the next five years, including installation of more than 1 million smart meters, more renewable generation, programs to stimulate economic growth for communities across Missouri and infrastructure upgrades that bolster reliability while enabling clean energy generation.

“The Smart Energy Plan is preparing our region for the future while making energy more reliable for families and businesses today,” says Marty Lyons, president of Ameren Missouri. “We have made great progress in the first two years of this plan. These upgrades provide state-of-the-art technology and support our commitment to maintaining reliability as we transition to cleaner energy – including our ambitious goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Ameren Missouri recently completed the purchase of its first two wind facilities and is now the largest operator of wind generation in the state. The company has plans to significantly expand its wind and solar generation over the coming years.

Additionally, Ameren Missouri is installing smart electric meters for all customers. The new meters provide customers with more convenience, choice and control to choose rates that fit their lifestyles and potentially save on their energy bills. The smart meter rollout began in St. Charles County during the summer of 2020 – the company will upgrade approximately 1.2 million electric meters by 2024.

Ameren Missouri has completed thousands of projects statewide to transform the grid and bring increased benefits to customers. This included, in 2020, the installation of:

-200+ smart equipment switches to reduce outages from hours to minutes. This technology has improved reliability up to 40%

-14 new or upgraded substations to better serve communities

-133,000 smart meters to deliver more precise energy use information to customers and offer flexibility to pay less when demand for energy is lower

Last year’s investments in infrastructure will result in an estimated $10 million in increased tax revenue for local communities this year.

To learn more about Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan, click here.