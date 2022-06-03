Amended R.I. Bill Requires Utility to Invest in Offshore Wind Without Incentives

The Rhode Island Senate Committee on Environment and Agriculture has approved amended legislation that would require PPL Corp.’s Rhode Island Energy electric utility (previously known as Narragansett Electric) to seek an additional 600 MW of offshore wind power but without incentives previously included, reports The Providence Journal.

The original bill had included an incentive equal to 2% of any contract’s total value, says reporter Alex Kuffner. This has been estimated at $3.2 million annually, a cost which would have been passed on to Rhode Island’s half a million electric ratepayers, the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources estimates.

The bill will be sent to a full Senate vote next week.

Read the full article here.

Image: Sander Weeteling on Unsplash