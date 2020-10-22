Alliant Energy’s Kossuth Wind Farm Attains Commercial Operation

Alliant Energy says the 150 MW Kossuth Wind Farm, located in the north-central part of Iowa, is now operational and generating electricity.

The project comprises 56 turbines.

Construction of the development began in October 2019. This new farm adds to Alliant Energy’s existing wind projects serving Wisconsin customers, including Bent Tree Wind Farm near Albert Lea, Minn., and Cedar Ridge Wind Farm in Eden and Empire, Wis. The company also provides wind energy to Wisconsin customers through a 55 MW ownership interest in the Forward Wind Energy Center near Brownsville, Wis.

Alliant Energy’s wind and solar projects keep the company on its path toward achieving their new, aspirational goal of eliminating CO2 emissions from the energy the company generates by 2050, a goal that’s outlined in the company’s latest Corporate Responsibility Report.

