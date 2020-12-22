ALLETE Clean Energy’s Diamond Spring Achieves Commercial Operations

ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE Inc., has started commercial operations at its Diamond Spring wind site in southern Oklahoma.

The output from the 303 MW Diamond Spring site is contracted to provide renewable energy to Walmart, Smithfield Foods and Starbucks though separate renewable energy sales agreements with 12-15 year terms. Diamond Spring is ALLETE Clean Energy’s largest wind site, increasing the company’s total wind capacity to more than 1,000 MW.

“Diamond Spring will help our customers achieve their climate-action goals and bring more renewable energy onto the nation’s power grid,” says Allan S. Rudeck Jr., president of ALLETE Clean Energy. “I’m extremely proud of our team for developing our largest wind site and bringing it to commercial operation on schedule during a global pandemic. We intend to continue to build on our strong reputation for delivering timely, responsible and cost-effective renewable solutions.”

Smithfield Foods, a $16 billion global food and agriculture company, announced a goal in 2016 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain 25% by 2025. Earlier this year, the company furthered its commitment to emissions reduction by announcing it will become carbon negative across its company-owned operations in the U.S. by 2030.

ALLETE Clean Energy’s strategic purchase of wind turbines that qualify for the safe harbor provision of federal production tax credits enables Diamond Spring’s low energy costs. In addition to turbines installed at Diamond Spring, ALLETE Clean Energy retains more safe harbor turbines for additional wind site development.

