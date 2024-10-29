ALLETE Sells Wisconsin Wind Energy Site

ALLETE Clean Energy has sold the Whitetail wind project in southwestern Wisconsin to Invenergy, with the intent that it be constructed and subsequently sold to WEC Energy Group utilities We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service as well as Madison Gas and Electric.

The company acquired the 70 MW wind project in 2021 and developed it for sale. It will consist of up to 21 turbines on 5,938 acres in Clifton and Wingville townships in Grant County.

“ALLETE Clean Energy developed the Whitetail wind site for sale to deliver cost-effective clean energy to customers and to create a more sustainable Midwest energy grid,” says Nicole Johnson, ALLETE Clean Energy president and ALLETE vice president.





“We drive the carbon-free energy transition and our company’s growth by creating the right solutions for our customers.”

Midwest-based Invenergy will complete development and construction of the Whitetail wind project, as well as provide operations and maintenance services for the life of the project.

ALLETE Clean Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE.