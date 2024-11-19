ALLETE Clean Energy Renews Armenia Mountain Wind Contracts

ALLETE Clean Energy has fully contracted the output of its Armenia Mountain Wind site for another seven years through agreements with two customers.

The company acquired the 100.5 MW Armenia Mountain Wind site near Troy, Pa., in 2015. Located in the PJM electricity market near the New York-Pennsylvania border, Armenia Mountain consists of 67 GE turbines installed in 2009.

“That we have fully re-contracted the Armenia Mountain Wind site is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that keeps turbines available at a high rate for customers who increasingly desire more renewable energy,” says Nicole Johnson, ALLETE Clean Energy president. “With a new customer in a new business segment, Armenia Mountain is poised to continue delivering reliable, renewable energy.”





The more recently signed agreement for 50% of the project’s output is with Smartest Energy U.S., an energy retail partner. The other customer is Old Dominion Energy Cooperative, a generation and transmission cooperative based in Virginia that serves the needs of 11 member cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

Old Dominion was one of the two original Armenia Mountain customers when the site started operations in 2009 and elected to recontract with ALLETE Clean Energy.

ALLETE Clean Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE.