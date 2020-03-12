ALLETE Clean Energy Acquires Caddo Wind Project

ALLETE Clean Energy (ACE), a subsidiary of ALLETE, has acquired the Caddo wind project in Oklahoma from Apex Clean Energy, including plans to sell energy to three Fortune 500 corporate customers.

The 300 MW Caddo site will double ACE’s capacity to serve the accelerating corporate demand for clean energy. The project is located in Caddo County in southern Oklahoma.

“When the Caddo wind project comes online, we expect nearly half of our total wind capacity will be sold into the corporate market with strong, creditworthy off-takers and under long-term contracts,” says Allan S. Rudeck Jr., president of ACE.

“Our total wind capacity also will have nearly tripled in four years. We’re honored to help corporate customers reduce their carbon footprint and reach their clean energy goals. We’re also proud to be working with Apex Clean Energy again, and we will work together to finalize development with local residents, landowners and policymakers, and build assets that position ACE for long-term growth,” he adds.

The Caddo wind project is expected to be operational by the end of 2021 and will use a portion of ACE’s wind turbines that qualify for the safe harbor provision of federal renewable energy production tax credits. The company retains safe harbor turbines and is exploring additional opportunities to put more of them to use for customers.

Caddo’s approximately 60-110 turbines will increase ACE’s total installed wind capacity to more than 1,300 MW. ACE’s recent growth has been accomplished by reaching new commercial and industrial customers through the Diamond Spring and Caddo projects in Oklahoma.

Photo: Apex Clean Energy’s landing page