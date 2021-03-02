Alfa Laval Equips Scotland’s Seagreen with Framo Pumping Systems

Alfa Laval, a company that specializes in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, says it will supply Framo pumping systems for the foundations of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm project – Seagreen. This is the second order for pumping systems in this application.

The pumping systems, ordered by Saipem, a global company that specializes in engineering, drilling and construction in the energy and infrastructure sectors, will be used with suction bucket technology in the project’s installation. Once finalized, the project will include 114 turbines capable of producing 1075 MW. Framo pumping systems’ suction (vacuum) technology will secure and safely anchor wind turbine platforms to the seabed. The technology has been used to secure offshore oil platforms since the 1990s.

“The second order for our Framo pumping systems used in suction bucket foundations for wind farms is an important milestone for us as it takes our technology from offshore oil platforms to renewable applications,” says Sameer Kalra, president of the marine division of Alfa Laval. “Our knowledge and experience from delivering products to the offshore industry are making a difference within the renewable energy sector – to the benefit of our customers and the environment.”

Alfa Laval says its technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining and reusing materials – and promoting more responsible use of natural resources.