Aker Solutions Wins Notice to Proceed for Norfolk Offshore Wind Project

Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has been awarded a limited notice to proceed contract from Vattenfall for the Norfolk Boreas offshore wind project off the coast of Norfolk, U.K.

Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy will provide the grid connection infrastructure for the project. This includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore platform, onshore substation and connection to the grid.

The project is subject to regulatory approvals and the customer’s final investment decision (FID) expected during the second quarter of 2023. Aker Solutions will at this stage book a sizeable order intake reflecting the compensated work that is to be performed until the expected FID next year. Further to this, Aker Solutions estimates a contract value for the company following FID to be in the range of NOK 2.5 to 3.5 billion.

“The development of Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone could require up to three HVDC platforms in succession, which would provide more long-term predictability and positive repeat effects and standardization for the supplier industry,” says Kenneth Simonsen, senior vice president of offshore wind at Aker Solutions. “Together with Siemens Energy, we are proud to support a project which meets the dual objective of developing local content while delivering low cost, green electricity to homes and businesses across the U.K.”

“We are very proud to announce this agreement. Developing state of the art HVDC technology and having such strong partners on board clearly underlines our position as one of Europe’s leading developers in offshore wind,” states Helene Biström, head of business area wind at Vattenfall. “It is also a significant boost for local communities and UK companies that will be able to benefit from opportunities in the supply chain to help deliver one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world.”