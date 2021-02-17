Aker Solutions Secures Empire Wind FEED Contract

Aker Solutions, a Norway-based engineering company, has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract with Empire Offshore Wind LLC to study the design and delivery of concrete foundations for the wind turbine generators (WTGs) for the planned Empire Wind project in New York.

Empire Wind is being developed by Equinor and BP through their 50/50 strategic partnership in the U.S.

“In recent years we have increased our activity within low-carbon and renewable energy projects and offshore wind is a key growth area,” says Kjetel Digre, CEO of Aker Solutions. “Aker Solutions is already delivering concrete hulls to Equinor’s Hywind Tampen offshore floating wind project. We are pleased to see that the Empire Wind is considering using proven concrete technology.”

Aker Solutions will analyze how to design, construct and install concrete substructures standing on the seafloor to support the WTGs. The scope also includes analysis of construction methods and models for marine operations to install the structures. The company will use its experience from previous deliveries of concrete substructures to support the partnership in developing effective solutions for the Empire Wind project.

The FEED award for Empire Wind follows the completion of the pre-FEED won in 2019. The work starts immediately and will be completed in August.

