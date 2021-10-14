Partners Launch Offshore Renewables Group Windstaller Alliance

Aker Solutions, DeepOcean and Solstad Offshore have launched Windstaller Alliance, a collaborative effort that will offer product deliveries, fabrication services, marine and subsea operations, and associated engineering services within theb offshore renewables industries.

“Today’s supply chain for the offshore renewables market is highly fragmented and, in our view, sub-optimal in terms of efficiency, cost, risk and environmental footprint,” says Guro Høyaas Løken, head of the Windstaller Alliance. “Windstaller Alliance is able to take an integrated approach where appropriate, while unlocking value for both operators and suppliers, at the same time reducing the total carbon footprint of offshore renewable projects.”

The Windstaller Alliance will market the three companies’ offerings by identifying and pursuing business opportunities where they cost-efficiently can combine their technologies, capabilities, experience and resources to deliver a service to the offshore renewables sector.

Windstaller Alliance has access to a product, fabrication and marine services portfolio with related engineering and project management capabilities through Aker Solutions and DeepOcean. Aker Solutions also has more than 15,000 employees and expertise within complex fabrication of substructures for wind turbines, including four yards and a product offering within subsea and topside equipment.

Ocean service provider DeepOcean adds experience from offshore renewables, including assets for the renewables markets such as trenchers and cable repair spreads. The company provides the alliance with specialized subsea installation and service solutions for offshore renewables through 900 employees, and more than 50 ROVs.

Solstad Offshore, which has supported offshore wind farm installations, operations and maintenance since 2009, contributes through a global presence with more than 3,600 employees and a fleet of 90 vessels available to the alliance.

“In terms of competence, size and asset base, Windstaller Alliance’s offering is probably unrivalled in the marketplace,” states Lars Peder Solstad, CEO of Solstad Offshore. “However, it is how we will integrate and join the three companies’ offerings that will create the real value for both operators and us suppliers.”

In the preparatory phase for marine operations of offshore renewables projects, Windstaller Alliance will deliver engineering services as well as subsea survey, inspection and site preparation services.

The alliance may provide product deliveries such as subsea technologies plus fabrication of substructures carrying wind turbines as well as yard services including logistics, site management and crane operations. The alliance will provide services to optimize product designs from a marine operations perspective. In the installation phase, Windstaller Alliance has the specialist competence to provide trenching and inter-array cable lay services, and to conduct towing, mooring, hook-up and commissioning operations.

During the operations phase of an offshore renewables field, the alliance will offer life of field IMR (inspection, maintenance and repair) services, CSOVs and maintenance, modification, and operations support for offshore structures.